Police warn of charity scams on Chicago's Near South, West sides

Chicago police on Wednesday warned of a string of charity scam incidents in the on the Near West and South sides in recent weeks.

Police said in each incident, the perpetrators try to exploit the victims' generosity, claiming they were soliciting donations following a made-up tragic event. When the victims agreed to donate, the scammers asked the victims to hand over their phones, and used the victims' cash payment apps to take the victims' money.

In two incidents, the perpetrators took the victims' phones by force before using the phones to steal the victims' money.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

Thursday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., in the 1300 block of South Canal Street, Near West Side.

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, Little Italy.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 4:32 p.m., in the 2100 block of South Prairie Avenue, South Loop.

Four men are behind the scam, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Belmont Area detectives at (312) 744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # P26-3-007.