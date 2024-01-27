Police warn of rash of burglaries on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday issued a community alert for a rash of burglaries in the Southwest Side's McKinley Park neighborhood.

In each incident, at least one person has gained entry to a home and taken unspecified property. The burglars are using a Toyota Tundra – possibly silver in color – as their getaway vehicle, police said.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

At 2:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, in the 3300 block of South Damen Avenue.

At 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the 1800 block of West 34th Street.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in the 3500 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the 3200 block of South Leavitt Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384.