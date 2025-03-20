Police shut down Rep. Sean Casten town hall after disruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters

Police had to shut down a town hall with U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL 6th District) in Downers Grove Wednesday evening after disruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters.

In one exchange, Casten tells a protester, "If you have an issue, if you have a question, we can address that in the question period."

"You are bought and paid for by Israel!" the man yells back. "You are bought and paid for by AIPAC!"

"You believe that but it doesn't make it true," Casten responded.

As the protester continued yelling, Casten said, "We will have a question and answer period. If you cannot behave respectfully, then leave."

At one point a man jumped on stage with Casten, CNN reported, at which time the congressman told the crowd he'd leave the stage and call the police. In another instance, a woman in the audience stood up and yelled about U.S. support for Israel, at which point he asked her to sit down and why she was disrupting the event.

"I recognize your face, you have disrupted many events," he said.

Some constituents were escorted by police from the building, and law enforcement eventually told the congressman to end the town hall.

Casten's office released a statement on the incident afterwards, saying, "A small group of individuals have attended multiple of Rep. Casten's events with the sole intent of disrupting and shutting down the event, preventing constituents from being able to participate and engage in the democratic process. Rep. Casten is proud to have successfully hosted a half dozen town halls and community meetings so far this year and will continue to find ways to productively engage with his constituents."

