Police shoot, wound man in Pullman; no officers injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded by police late Friday in the Pullman neighborhood.

The incident happened near 113th Street and Langley Avenue, police said.

Police told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that officers from the Calumet (5th) District were out for a domestic violence call.

Officers "encountered" an offender, and shot the man, police said.

The Fire Department said the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition. No officers were injured.

Police said two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.