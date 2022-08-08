Watch CBS News
Police seek to identify suspect who pushed man onto Blue Line tracks

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who pushed another man onto a set of CTA tracks on the West Side last week.

Police said it happened at the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows a man walking along the platform when another man shoves him onto the tracks below.

Battery | 400 S. Damen | RD #JF345066 | 08/05/2022 by Chicago Police on YouTube

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police have released video footage of the attack and photos of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.

Chicago Police

Anyone who recognizes the attacker, or has any other information on the incident is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261, or submit anonymous tips at cpdtip.com

Chicago Police

First published on August 8, 2022 / 2:08 PM

