Police seek 4 suspects who pepper-sprayed, robbed passenger on CTA Red Line platform

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify four suspects wanted for a robbery on the CTA Roosevelt Red Line platform Friday morning.

Police said around 2:10 a.m., the victim was on the platform when the suspects approached him and pepper-sprayed him twice and took his belongings.

The suspects were described as a man and three women, according to police.

11-nov-22-community-alert-aremed-robbery-red-line-pic-1
Chicago Police Department
11-nov-22-community-alert-aremed-robbery-red-line-pic-2
Chicago Police Department
11-nov-22-community-alert-aremed-robbery-red-line-pic-4
Chicago Police Department
11-nov-22-community-alert-aremed-robbery-red-line-pic-3
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:07 PM

