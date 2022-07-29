Police search for family of young girl found in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking to identify a young girl found in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Police said the child was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.
The girl is said to be between the ages of 2 and 7, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair, and a light brown complexion. The child has birthmarks on the left knee and right side of her ribcage.
She was found in good health with no signs of neglect wearing a size 6x in clothing with no shoes.
Anyone with information or knows of the child's family can contact 911, or Area Two SUV at 312-747-8274.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.