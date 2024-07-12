Watch CBS News
Police search for woman who hit bicyclist, drove off on Chicago's North Side

By Adam Harrington, Jason Cooper

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman hit a bicyclist with a sport-utility vehicle and took off in the St. Ben's neighborhood earlier this month, and police late Friday were trying to figure out who she was.

Police issued a community alert Friday with surveillance photos of the woman behind the wheel of the SUV.

The cyclist—a 22-year-old man—survived the crash, which happened at 5:48 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the 2200 block of West Grace Street, near Leavitt Street.

The SUV was located and towed, but police said they need information about the driver and any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police Major Accident Investigation Unit, at 312-745-4521.

