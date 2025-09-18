Police search for man they say beat 2 people during fight on CTA bus on Near West Side

Police issued a community alert Thursday about a man wanted in the beating of two fellow passengers on a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the Near West Side last weekend.

Police Mass Transit Detectives said the suspect was on a bus in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, just west of Western Avenue, when he got into a quarrel with the two passengers.

The man went on to batter the passengers, police said.

The attacker was described as a Black male with a light complexion, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. Police said he had a short afro hairstyle, a thin mustache, and chin hair, and was last seek wearing a white or cream-colored hooded sweat shirt.

Police released surveillance images.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information should call Chicago police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ-414258.