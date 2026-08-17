Police search for suspect in Barrington Hills home invasion

Barrington Hills police are searching for the suspect they said broke into a home early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a home on Hawthorne Lane just before 5 a.m. for a report of an unknown man who had entered.

They say the 911 caller was in the bathroom when they heard noises and were confronted by the burglar dressed in all black and wearing a mask. Initial reports say the suspect broke a window to get inside.

Police said the caller screamed and yelled while attempting to close the bathroom door. The burglar fled from the home.

The resident was not hurt.

Police said the burglar searched the master bedroom, but it's unclear if anything was stolen.