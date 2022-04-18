Police search for rideshare driver who kidnapped boy, 9, in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a kidnapping after a rideshare driver drove off with a 9-year-old boy inside.

Police say two parents and the boy arrived at their destination in the 2600 block of West Huron around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

While the parents brought the luggage inside, the boy was left asleep in the maroon 2010 Toyota minivan.

That's when police say the driver left in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story.