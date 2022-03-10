Police search for man wanted for arson in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police search for man wanted for arson in North AustinThe incident occurred around 12:19 a.m. at a business located in the 5300 block of West Division Street on Jan. 24.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jacket with fleece collar, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Police reminds businesses to dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately, never pursue a fleeing suspect, and provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information can call the Arson Section detectives 312-746 -7618. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.