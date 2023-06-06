Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for driver who hit, injured bicyclist in Buena Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators hope surveillance images will help them find a driver who hit and seriously injured a bicyclist early Monday morning, then drove off.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Irving Park and Clarendon in Buena Park. The images show the shattered windshield shortly after the crash.

Police said the car was a black or dark-colored Dodge Dart with a license plate of EA30824.

Call the Major Accident Investigation Unit if you know anything.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

