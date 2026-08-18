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Crime

Police search for burglar who targeted businesses on Chicago's West, Northwest sides

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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Chicago police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in solving a pair of burglaries that happened in the early-morning hours on the city's West and Northwest sides.

In each incident, the burglar has used a brick or rock to break a window at a business. The burglar has gone on to enter the businesses and steal items, which the burglar has loaded into a shopping cart.

The burglar has then fled.

The first burglary happened at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of West Belmont Avenue in Belmont Cragin. The second happened at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North LeClaire Avenue in North Austin.

Police did not offer specifics about which businesses were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-5-013.

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