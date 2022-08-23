Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting.

"They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at the surveillance video released by Chicago Police. "They're so young, and it breaks my heart."

That was the first takeaway for Molly and Adam Arliskas upon watching the first few seconds of the video. It goes on for just a few frames, but there are incredibly clear visuals of three males entering a convenience store and getting on a Chicago Transit Authority bus the night Ryan Arliskas – better known by the name "Tygercat" – was shot and killed in April.

"It was a seven-minute walk, and it was about 10:15. It was kind of a misty, rainy night," said Molly Arliskas, "and he never made it home."

Supplied to CBS 2

On Friday, April 8, Ryan Arliskas was shot on the sidewalk as he walked home near 35th Street and Damen Avenue in McKinley Park. His family said her AirPods were still in his ears when he was found.

"Two Chicago Police officers were at our house here and they told us over the phone," said Adam Arliskas. "It was hard. Everyone loved him."

Ryan was just 27. But he managed to touch so many lives in his hometown of Crystal Lake - and his new community in Chicago - with his music, and his kindness.

"He just cared a lot about people," said Molly Arliskas.

Ryan's family said the road to justice over the last few months has been bumpy.

"It seemed like it just got put on the backburner a little bit, but it was never anything that I was going to just let go," said Molly Arliskas. "This was murder. My son was murdered, and I'm not OK with it."

Chicago Police

The release of the images of three people - whom the CPD says they are trying to identify — has renewed the Arliskas family's hope. They are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"The pictures are clear as day," said Adam Arliskas.

"We want answers. I want justice," said Molly Arliskas. "He deserves justice."

They say if the suspects seen in the surveillance video are the ones who took Ryan's life, they want to make sure no one else gets hurt.

"It's not going to bring him back if they find these guys. It's not going to change anything in our lives," said Adam Arliskas, "but I'm trying to save someone else. We don't want this to happen to anyone else either."

Again, anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380. You may also submit an anonymous top to CPDTIP.com.