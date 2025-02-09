Watch CBS News
Police probe stabbing in Waukegan, Illinois restaurant

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

2 people stabbed in fight at Waukegan, Illinois restaurant
2 people stabbed in fight at Waukegan, Illinois restaurant 00:20

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Waukegan were investigating a stabbing inside a restaurant overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Crime scene tape surrounded 41 14 Forty One Fourteen Steaks & Seafood, at 2120 N. Green Bay Rd. in Waukegan, just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said two people were taken away by ambulance, and at least one person was unresponsive.

Police late Sunday would only say there was some sort of altercation before the stabbing.

