Police release stock photo of SUV after 18-year-old killed in Southwest Side hit-and-run

Chicago police released a stock picture of the red SUV wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 18-year-old delivery driver in Chicago Lawn on Sunday.

Damien Gomez, 18, was on his way to pick up food when a speeding driver hit him in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue. Chicago police said that a red sport utility vehicle sped through a red light, hitting Gomez while he was riding his bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the red SUV was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police released a stock photo of the red 2015 Ford Explorer the suspect was driving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.

Gomez's mother Claudia Torres is seeking for justice in her son's death.

Torres said her son was loving and that he meant the world to her. She told CBS News Chicago that they had big plans for Easter Sunday, but that day turned to tragedy when her son never came home.