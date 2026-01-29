Chicago police oversight panel nominates COPA interim chief LaKenya White to lead agency

Chicago city leaders are moving forward to install a new head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the independent civilian agency that investigates police for officer-involved shootings or allegations of misconduct.

On Thursday, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability voted to nominate COPA interim chief administrator LaKenya White to lead the agency on a permanent basis.

The commission said it received 27 applications for the top role at COPA, interviewed five candidates, and ultimately landed on White as its nominee for COPA chief administrator.

White gave brief remarks after her nomination.

"This is something I don't take lightly. I've been a public servant for the last 27 years, and 25 of them have been in police accountability. I love the work that I do. If they need me out there, I'm going to do the work. If I need to take an interview, if I need to knock on doors, you will see me," she said.

White worked in previous roles at COPA, including as director of investigations for intake, where she oversaw all incoming complaints about police misconduct, before Mayor Brandon Johnson picked her as interim chief administrator last year.

In a statement announcing that appointment in March, Johnson lauded White's experience and institutional knowledge.

That appointment followed the resignation of the previous chief, Andrea Kersten, which followed a conflict after the police shooting death of Dexter Reed in 2024.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling also spoke after White's nomination was approved. He voiced support for her and said he was confident her nomination will be approved by the City Council.

White's nomination now goes to the City Council Committee on Police and Fire. If approved by that committee, her nomination would go to the full council for a vote.