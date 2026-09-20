Police officer, woman injured after shooting near Notre Dame campus

The South Bend Police Department is investigating after two people, including a police officer, were shot Saturday evening near Notre Dame's campus.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in Eddy Street Commons in South Bend, Indiana.

South Bend police said they were notified by the Notre Dame police about a man with a firearm who was reportedly pointing it at people. The suspect was found on the south end of Eddy Street Commons but was not armed at the time of the interaction.

Police said while responding officers were working in Eddy Street Commons, a single gunshot was heard near Eddy Street and Angela Boulevard. There, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A South Bend Police officer was also injured due to a ricochet from the gunfire. The officer was treated on-scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

The South Bend police officers worked with the Notre Dame and the St. Joseph County Police Departments to secure the area surrounding Eddy Street Commons and Notre Dame's campus.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information can share their tip anonymously with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203.