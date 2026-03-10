Robbery suspect arrested after police officer hit by car in Woodridge, Illinois

A person was taken into custody after a police officer was hit by a car in Woodridge, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Woodridge Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Target, located at 2333 63rd St., just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said as officers attempted to take a suspect into custody, the suspect hit an officer with a car before driving away.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed the person they tried to arrest was taken into custody.