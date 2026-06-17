Video footage showing Chicago police officer Ella French's death in 2021 released by COPA

Five years after Chicago police officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera footage showing the late officer's final moments.

French and her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7, 2021. French was killed, and Yanez was critically wounded, but survived.

COPA said it released body camera footage on Wednesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, and because previous court orders preventing the public release of the videos are no longer in place.

"As we do so, it is important to remember that this video captures a profoundly tragic event. Our thoughts remain with Officer Ella French and Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., their loved ones, colleagues, and all those whose lives were forever changed by this incident. I encourage everyone who views this video and all videos COPA releases to do so with respect for those affected," COPA chief administrator LaKenya White said in a statement.

Until now, the videos had only been seen in court at the 2024 trial of the man later convicted of French's murder.

Officials have said French, Yanez, and fellow officer Joshua Blas pulled over brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan for driving with an expired plate.

Footage released by COPA includes video from all three officers' body-worn cameras, as well as security camera footage from surrounding buildings.

Body camera video shows the officers telling the Morgan brothers to get out of the vehicle before a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Emonte Morgan shot French and Yanez, and tried to shoot Blas.

French, 29, was killed. Yanez was shot four times in the head. He was left partially paralyzed and lost his right eye.

At a trial in 2024, a jury convicted Emonte Morgan of first-degree murder in French's death. A judge later sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Eric Morgan pleaded guilty to weapons charges in 2023 and was sentenced to 7 years in prison.