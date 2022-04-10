Police, loved ones of Victor Cazares Jr. in Cicero still hoping for arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost two years since the deadly shooting of a man outside of a liquor store in Cicero. Loved ones are trying again to find Victor Cazares Jr.'s killer.

He and another man were gunned down in a chaotic situation in June 2020. Video from that day shows at least a dozen looters ravaging the store near 50th and Cermak.

Cazares and the other victim were innocent bystanders.

Saturday police and family members met at the corner of 49th and 14th in Cicero. They passed out flyers, hoping for information that could lead to an arrest.

There were many people in the are when the shooting happened, and Cazares' family members say someone had to have seen something.

Cazares' sister filed a federal lawsuit accusing two paramedics of allowing a photo of her brother to be taken as he died. The suit claims a retired fire department lieutenant posted the photo on Facebook with a disparaging caption.