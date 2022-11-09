Police issue alert of over a dozen robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of multiple armed robberies on the city's West Side. The robberies happened during the months of October and November.

Police said the suspects would approach on foot or pull up in a vehicle, exit while displaying handguns, and then demand and take the victims' property.

The suspects took a vehicle in one of the robberies, police said.

The suspects pistol-whipped a victim in one incident and fired a shot in the direction of a victim in another incident.

The victims in the majority of the robberies were said to be Hispanic.

Incident Locations:

· 3400 block of West Huron on October 21, 2022, at 2:23 AM.

· 1000 block of North Trumbull on October 21, 2022, at 6:50 AM.

· 1100 block of North Monticello on October 21, 2022, at 6:55 AM.

· 1100 block of North Monticello on October 21, 2022, at 7:00 AM.

· 1000 block of North Lawndale on October 26, 2022, between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM.

· 3500 block of West Thomas on October 26, 2022, at 6:30 AM.

· 1000 block of North Central Park on October 29, 2022, at 5:43 AM.

· 500 block of North Springfield on October 29, 2022, at 6:00 AM.

· 3300 block of West Huron on October 29, 2022, at 8:00 AM.

· 3700 block of West Huron on October 29, 2022, at 8:52 AM.

· 1000 block of North Pulaski on November 4, 2022, at 1:12 AM.

· 700 block of South Cicero on November 4, 2022, at 1:39 AM.

· 1000 block of North Lawndale on November 4, 2022, at 9:10 PM.

· 600 block of North St. Louis on November 6, 2022, at 1:30 PM.

· 600 block of North St. Louis on November 6, 2022, at 1:50 PM.

Police are reminding the public to not pursue a fleeing assailant, but to provide the information to the police. They also advise to remember any unique physical characteristics of the suspect(s) and never resist a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.