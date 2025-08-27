COPA investigating shooting involving Chicago police on South Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving Chicago police on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday.

COPA confirmed investigators responded to the officer-involved shooting in the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. It is not clear if any injuries were reported.

Crime scene tape was blocking streets near 58th Street and Shields Avenue.

Another police investigation is underway less than two miles away at 70th Street and Yale Avenue. Police have not confirmed if the two investigations are connected.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.