Death investigation underway after off-duty Chicago police officer dies at Near North Side station

A death investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police officer died at a police station on the Near North Side early Thursday morning.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed they are "mourning the tragic loss of an officer within the 18th District station."

CPD released the following statement:

"Our officers are human, and we cannot forget that they face the same challenges as everyone else while balancing the difficulties that come with being a police officer. We ask the public to keep this officer's family and her fellow officers in your prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss."

The officer has not been identified.

A police department source confirms it appears the officer died by suicide but the department is continuing its death investigation

There was a large police presence outside the 18th District Police Department entrance earlier in the morning. The station was wrapped in crime scene tape at Division and Larabee streets.

Video from the scene showed officers saluting outside an ambulance and a large police presence was later seen outside Northwestern Hospital.

The 18th District police station is closed for service as detectives continue the investigation, CPD confirmed.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.