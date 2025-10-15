Police investigating "criminal matter" in Aurora, Illinois

A police investigation is underway in Aurora, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers are on the scene investigating a "criminal matter" in the 300 block of South Kendall Street.

Police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

"Thank you to our residents for your understanding while the work continues," Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not release further information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.