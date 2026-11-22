Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Palos Hills, Illinois
Police in the southwest Chicago suburb of Palos Hills were investigating what was believed to be a murder-suicide Sunday morning.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office was expected to release more details on the identities and the causes of death for those found, police said.
Police did not release any details about what happened or any other further information.