Police investigate 8 robberies within short time on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight robberies were reported early Thursday morning – most within minutes of each other, and all within the same general area of the city's Northwest Side.

The search was on Thursday afternoon for the crew police say was behind the robberies.

In each of the eight cases, the pattern was the same. Four men got out of a dark sedan with guns drawn and robbed someone on the street in the Logan Square, Palmer Square, and Hermosa areas.

They took personal belongings from their victims, and drove off in the car in which they arrived.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

4:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Between 5:20 and 5:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue.

5:26 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Avers Avenue.

5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

5:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue.

Between 5:35 and 5:43 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Springfield Avenue.

5:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

6:03 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue.

One victim spoke to CBS 2 in Spanish – asking that CBS 2 conceal his identity. He said in the incident on Avers Avenue, the robbers came up to his wife and pointed a gun at her – which was his biggest fear.

The robbers took the woman's credit card, license, ID – anything that was in her purse. They tried to do the same to the man, but he was empty-handed.

They then drove away.

In one of the two cases near Armitage and Kimball avenues, a tamale vendor said off camera that he had been robbed for the second time in two weeks. He said the men took $80 cash from him after jumping out of the car, pushing him against the fence, and sticking a gun in his face.

In the incident on Armitage Avenue near Kostner Avenue, police said the victims – a 64-year-old woman and two men, ages 54 and 44 – tried to fight back before complying with the robbers.

This is not anything new for some neighbors with whom CBS 2 spoke – who said they have been victims of similar crimes previously. It is a reoccurring issue that is impacting their quality of life.

While spared this time, Danielle Stary said her car was broken into twice in about a year – and stolen once. She said the news of the robberies is not surprising.

"I don't know. It's sad. I think I've witnessed at least three or four cars just on this street be at least broken into if not stolen, and you know, several of my neighbors have had their bikes stolen. My bike's been stolen off my porch," said Stary, "and so, it just sort of kind of feels like you're always waiting for the next thing to happen."

Police have put out a community alert to encourage anyone with information to come forward. As of late Thursday, they had not made any arrests.