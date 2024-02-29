Armed robbers target tamale vendor on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A tamale vendor was robbed at gunpoint in Logan Square early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the robbery happened just after 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Four armed males in a black-in-color sedan approached the vendor, a 44-year-old man, and demanded his property.

The vendor said two of the four offenders exited the car, pushed him against the fence, and stuck guns in his face. The other two stayed in the driver's seat & the backseat.

They demanded all of his money, which the victim complied.

The offenders took $80 in cash but did not take his phone or food. It's the second time in two weeks that he was robbed, the vendor said.

The thieves fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Less than a half hour before, a woman was also robbed in Logan Square while on her way to work. In that incident, three males also exited a black-in-color sedan, then robbed the victim and attempted to rob her husband. The offenders reentered the car and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Chicago police did not confirm if the robberies were related.

No arrests were made in either incident. Area detectives were investigating.