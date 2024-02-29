3 robbed after fighting armed group on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were robbed while standing outside in the Hermosa neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m., in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Chicago police said four armed males exited a black-in-color sedan and approached the victims, a woman, 64, and two men, 54 and 44, who were outside.

The robbers demanded their property. The victims attempted to fight back but then complied. The offenders got back into the sedan and fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and EMS was refused at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area detectives were investigating.