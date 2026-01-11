Police in Geneva, Illinois warn of scam calls involving spoofed phone number

Police in the west Chicago suburb of Geneva are warning of a scam involving spoofed phone numbers.

In the scam, someone pretending to be a Geneva police officer calls from a number that has been spoofed on caller ID to be the Geneva Polic Department number. The caller tells recipients that a package containing drugs has been accepted, a warrant has been issued for their arrest, and they may have been the victims of identity theft.

The caller than asks for financial information to fix the matter.

Geneva police received reports of 11 such calls this past Thursday alone. When recipients questioned the caller, the caller responded by yelling and swearing at them, police said.

The people who reported the scam are current or former Geneva residents whose phone numbers have 630 area codes, police said.

Geneva police emphasized that they do not make unsolicited phone calls demanding financial information, nor do they threaten people to obtain cooperation during an investigation. The calls are a scam, and residents should not give the callers any information, police said.

Anyone who has doubts about a call claiming to be Geneva police should call Geneva police themselves at 630-232-4736.