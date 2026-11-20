A police chase through the west suburbs ended with a crash in Geneva, Illinois, Friday morning.

According to reports, the police pursuit began in Winfield, went through part of West Chicago on Route 38 and then into Geneva and toward the business district.

There is significant construction underway in downtown Geneva with blocked streets due to pouring concrete, and the road naturally narrow there, so the pursuit ended with a crash.

For some time officers stayed back from the SUV they had been chasing, but when CBS Skywatch was over the scene officers were up by the vehicle to investigate.

The area between Kirk Road and East Side Drive was blocked off due to the police activity. It wasn't clear when the area would reopen.

CBS News Chicago reached out to law enforcement for more information. The Kane County Sheriff's Office said their patrol division and SWAT team responded to help the West Chicago and Geneva police departments with the incident but did not have further details.

We are still waiting to hear back from officials in West Chicago and Geneva.