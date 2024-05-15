One suspect caught, one on loose after police chase through west Chicago suburbs

Search on for suspect after chase in Chicago's west suburbs

Search on for suspect after chase in Chicago's west suburbs

Search on for suspect after chase in Chicago's west suburbs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police brought out K-9s Wednesday afternoon to search for a man who ditched a van after a long police chase through several western suburbs.

The chase started after a theft in Oak Brook. Two thieves in a minivan drove at times as fast as 100 miles an hour down Interstates 88, 355, and 55, eventually ending in Willow Springs.

Police caught one man but were searching for the other Tuesday afternoon.

The search was underway as of just before 4 p.m. around Howard Avenue and 80th Place in Willow Springs.

People were told to stay away from the area.