1 killed, 2 injured in crash during police chase on Chicago's South Side

1 dead, 2 hurt after police chase ends in crash in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash during a police chase Tuesday morning on the South Side.

Police said, around 2 a.m., officers investigating robberies near 55th and Pulaski saw two people, believed to be armed, getting into a black Lexus sedan.

The driver sped off and officers began chasing the Lexus, which collided with an SUV near 35th and Ashland. The Lexus then crashed into a building. The building partially collapsed after the crash, leaving a large pile or rubble on the ground.

The passenger in the Lexus was thrown from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered a leg injury, and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Two weapons were recovered from the Lexus.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and was being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No officers were injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.