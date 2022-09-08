Police arrest suspect in death of man hit, killed by vehicle in West Loop last Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the death of another man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the West Loop last Sunday.

Joseph Verdone, of west suburban Hillside, was charged with first-degree murder.

Chicago police alleged he drove a vehicle onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and stuck 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, who was walking on the sidewalk, early morning Sunday.

Martinez, a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Verdone is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.

Police provided no further details.