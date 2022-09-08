Watch CBS News
Police arrest suspect in death of man hit, killed by vehicle in West Loop last Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the death of another man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the West Loop last Sunday.

Joseph Verdone, of west suburban Hillside, was charged with first-degree murder. 

Chicago police alleged he drove a vehicle onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and stuck 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, who was walking on the sidewalk, early morning Sunday.

Martinez, a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Verdone is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.

Police provided no further details.

September 8, 2022

First published on September 8, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

