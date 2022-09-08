Police arrest suspect in death of man hit, killed by vehicle in West Loop last Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the death of another man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the West Loop last Sunday.
Joseph Verdone, of west suburban Hillside, was charged with first-degree murder.
Chicago police alleged he drove a vehicle onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and stuck 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, who was walking on the sidewalk, early morning Sunday.
Martinez, a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Verdone is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.
Police provided no further details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.