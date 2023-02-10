Watch CBS News
CPD warns of carjackings in Ashburn, Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning drivers of a recent string of carjackings in the Ashburn and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

Police said four times between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9, a group of two to three men have approached someone on the street, pointed a black handgun, and demanded the victim's vehicle.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

  • At 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 3300 block of West 83rd Place,
  • At 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the 8100 block of South Sacramento Avenue,
  • At 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 3800 block of West 84th Place,
  • At 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of West 71st Street.

Police have only a vague description of the carjackers.

Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.

February 10, 2023

