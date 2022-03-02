Police issue alert to businesses of robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses Wednesday of robberies in the Englewood area. Each of the robberies occurred in the months of January and February.

In each incident, two offenders would walk into a Family Dollar or Dollar General store, display a handgun, and demand money from the register and safe. The offenders then fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

7400 block of South Racine on Feb. 21, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.

6900 block of South Ashland on Feb. 21, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

6800 block of South Ashland on Feb. 14, 2022, at 10:06 a.m.

7400 block of South Racine on Jan. 2, 2022, at 3:37 p.m.

7300 block of South Ashland on Jan. 2, 2022, at 2:02 p.m.

7300 block of South Ashland on Jan. 11, 2022, at 7:38 p.m.

The first offender is described as an African American male, 5'5"-5'10", 150-190 lbs., wearing a black ski mask, dark blue jacket, and brown winter boots. The second offender is also described as an African American male, 5'2"-5'4", 125-130 lbs., wearing a black "DKNY" jacket, black jeans, and armed with a black or silver semi-auto handgun or black color revolver.

Police remind businesses to:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380