Police issue alert of armed robberies, retail thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of armed robberies and thefts on the city's Northwest Side. Each robbery occurred during the months of August and September.

Police say in each incident, the suspect would enter the business, and display a weapon or imply that he was armed.

The suspect took cigarettes and liquor before fleeing the scene, police said.



Incident times and locations:

· 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue on Aug. 20, 2022, at 4:21 a.m.

· 3500 block of North Pulaski Road on Aug. 20, 2022, at 4:43 a.m.

· 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue on Aug. 24, at 6:40 p.m.

· 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Aug. 24, at 11:45 p.m.

· 4700 block of West Belmont Avenue on Aug. 25, at 2:37 p.m.

· 3500 block of North Pulaski Road on Aug. 29, 2022, at 3:14 a.m.

· 4300 block of North Central Avenue on Aug. 30, 2022, at 2:12 a.m.

· 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue on Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m.

· 2800 block of West Irving Park Road on Sept. 18, at 6:10 a.m.

The offender is described as a 20-year-old African American Hispanic man, between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage scarf wrapped around his head and face, a blue, red, and white Fila jacket, black pants with white stripes on the side carrying a black backpack.

Police are reminding the public:

· Do not resist.

· Be aware of this crime and alert other businesses.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.