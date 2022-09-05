Police issue alert of armed robberies involving fake sale of ATV, motorbike in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Monday of armed robberies in the Englewood neighborhood.

The robberies happened in the months of July and August.

In each incident, the victims would go to purchase a motorbike or ATV when the suspects(s) would approach, display a black handgun, and take their property.

The suspects would then flee the scene on foot, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 30, 2022, at 12:00 a.m.

· 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 13, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

· 6700 Block of South Throop Street on July 29, 2022, at 8:20 p.m.

· 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 25, 2022, at 9:00 p.m.

· 6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

· 6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect(s).

Police are reminding the public:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.