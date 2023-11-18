Chicago First Alert Weather: A pleasant weekend to continue Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pleasant late November weekend continues into Sunday, with very similar weather to Saturday.
Rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis. Temperatures will drop late next week.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 36.
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny. High 54.
EXTENDED
Clouds for most of Monday, with rain arriving after sunset. Tuesday showers continues. Partly cloudy skies are expected into Thanksgiving, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs and 20s for lows.
