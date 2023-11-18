Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A pleasant weekend to continue Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pleasant late November weekend continues into Sunday, with very similar weather to Saturday.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

Rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis. Temperatures will drop late next week.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 36.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 54.

EXTENDED

Clouds for most of Monday, with rain arriving after sunset. Tuesday showers continues. Partly cloudy skies are expected into Thanksgiving, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs and 20s for lows.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 3:59 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.