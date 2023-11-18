Chicago First Alert Weather: A pleasant weekend to continue Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pleasant late November weekend continues into Sunday, with very similar weather to Saturday.

CBS

CBS

Rain arrives late Monday and lingers into Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis. Temperatures will drop late next week.

CBS

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 36.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 54.

EXTENDED

Clouds for most of Monday, with rain arriving after sunset. Tuesday showers continues. Partly cloudy skies are expected into Thanksgiving, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs and 20s for lows.

CBS