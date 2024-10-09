Pleasant weather continues into Wednesday evening in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant weather will continue for Chicago ahead of some big swings in temperature coming soon.

Warm south winds boost high temperatures within a few degrees of record levels Friday, reaching the 80s areawide. Two cold fronts this weekend, however, will eventually bring the chilliest air since April, with high temperatures early next week in the 50s. Low temperatures dip into the 30s starting Tuesday morning.

CBS News Chicago

Chicago Marathon runners on Sunday can expect cool temperatures and breezy northwest winds. Mainly dry weather is expected. Winds will get very gusty after noon as the stronger cold front arrives.

CBS News Chicago

Beginning Saturday, a few isolated showers are possible each day as the cold fronts arrive. Rain showers next work week will likely be confined to northwest Indiana near the lake.

Hurricane Milton remains a powerful major hurricane in the Gulf, forecast to make landfall just south of Tampa overnight. Wind gusts will exceed 110 mph in coastal communities, and some inland areas may receive 18" of rain.

What to expect tonight

Clear and cool, with a low of 52.

Sunshine for Thursday

Sunny and warm, with a high of 73.

Breezy on Friday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm, with a high of 84.