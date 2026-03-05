Pilot killed after plane crash in Deerfield, Illinois

A pilot was killed after a plane crash in north suburban Deerfield, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a single-engine aircraft crashed behind a row of townhomes in the 800 block of Swallow Street around 9:45 p.m. The plane struck the roof of one of the townhomes and two gas meters.

A small gas leak was contained after Nicor Gas officials responded to the scene.

Officials said the pilot was the only occupant at the time of the crash. The pilot has not been identified.

Lake County officials said "the pilot was able to avoid causing major damage to any of the homes," and no other injuries were reported.

A neighbor told CBS News Chicago he tried to check on the pilot after the crash, but the "cockpit was destroyed." He said he found the pilot's jacket and phone.

"I just hope they know they saved all of us," the neighbor said.

The FAA is investigating.