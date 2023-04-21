Chicago First Alert Weather: Plan for cool weekend with showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds are filling back into our area and a few sprinkles are possible rest of today.
Better organized chance for passing showers tomorrow, with areas near Wisconsin seeing a few snowflakes mixed into the picture, says CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Plan for a breezy and cool weekend. Temperatures will struggle with highs only in the 40s. We should be in the 60s.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 39.
SATURDAY: CHILLY RAIN AT TIMES. HIGH 48.
SUNDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. HIGH 47.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.