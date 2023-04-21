Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Plan for cool weekend with showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun, rain and maybe snow?
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun, rain and maybe snow? 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds are filling back into our area and a few sprinkles are possible rest of today. 

Better organized chance for passing showers tomorrow, with areas near Wisconsin seeing a few snowflakes mixed into the picture, says CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Plan for a breezy and cool weekend. Temperatures will struggle with highs only in the 40s. We should be in the 60s.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 39.

SATURDAY: CHILLY RAIN AT TIMES. HIGH 48.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. HIGH 47.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 1:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

