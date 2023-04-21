Chicago First Alert Weather: Plan for cool weekend with showers

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun, rain and maybe snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds are filling back into our area and a few sprinkles are possible rest of today.

Better organized chance for passing showers tomorrow, with areas near Wisconsin seeing a few snowflakes mixed into the picture, says CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Plan for a breezy and cool weekend. Temperatures will struggle with highs only in the 40s. We should be in the 60s.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 39.

SATURDAY: CHILLY RAIN AT TIMES. HIGH 48.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. HIGH 47.

