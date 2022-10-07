Plainfield couple's 'Stranger Things' Halloween display to be open on Friday and Saturday nights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for "Stranger Things" fans; after some debate, a Plainfield couple's viral Halloween display is here to stay.

The Appel family's display that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" will be open Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday nights from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The display closed this past weekend barely after first opening.

We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.

But late Monday, the family said they had "woken up to a flood of overwhelming support telling us to wait."

The Appels said one neighbor had taken issue with the display, and they would not let that one neighbor "ruin the fun for the amazing families and 'Stranger Things' fans who have visited."

The couple said the Plainfield village manager was in overwhelming support of the home haunt, and helped them find out an appropriate way to handle crowds more effectively, and come up with the new plan to reopen, and stay open.

Dave and Aubrey Appel say they go big every year for Halloween, and started working on their "Stranger Things" creation in early August.

The TikTok video of the display went viral – even drawing a response from Netflix, which called the family their number one fans.