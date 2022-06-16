Police investigate after man found shot, killed outside recreation center in Plainfield

Man found shot, killed outside recreation center in Plainfield

Man found shot, killed outside park facility in Plainfield

Man found shot, killed outside park facility in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Plainfield are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead outside a park district facility Wednesday night.

The Prairie Activity and Recreation Center is on Renwick near Lewood.

Officers rushed there around 10 p.m. and found a man who appeared to be shot to death.

Police have not yet released his identity.