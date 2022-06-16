Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate after man found shot, killed outside recreation center in Plainfield

/ CBS Chicago

Man found shot, killed outside park facility in Plainfield
Man found shot, killed outside recreation center in Plainfield 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Plainfield are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead outside a park district facility Wednesday night.

The Prairie Activity and Recreation Center is on Renwick near Lewood.

Officers rushed there around 10 p.m. and found a man who appeared to be shot to death.

Police have not yet released his identity.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 4:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.