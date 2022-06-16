Police investigate after man found shot, killed outside recreation center in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Plainfield are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead outside a park district facility Wednesday night.
The Prairie Activity and Recreation Center is on Renwick near Lewood.
Officers rushed there around 10 p.m. and found a man who appeared to be shot to death.
Police have not yet released his identity.
