Pizza delivery driver struggles after being shot during robbery in Humboldt Park

Delivery driver recovering from injuries after being shot, wounded in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago delivery driver still can't walk after he was shot on the job last month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, the driver – Mario Ruiz Jr. - fought back to disarm the robber – but it came at a serious cost.

Even the simplest tasks are now a challenge for Ruiz.

"It went through and fractured the bone on this side," the now-wheelchair-bound Ruiz said, pointing to his right leg, "so one bullet hit both legs."

One of Ruiz's first deliveries for Congress Pizza would be his last. The delivery was last on Iowa Street near Central Park Avenue.

"I walked up to that building and I was holding the pizza - and sure enough, somebody comes out the building - and as soon as they come out, they have a facemask and a hoodie and gun," Ruiz said.

The 40-year-old father of five handed over the cash and the pizza – but not his phone.

"I didn't want to give him my phone, so, you know, there was a struggle," Ruiz said. "I tried to grab the gun. I was unsuccessful. He was able to pull the trigger and shoot me once."

But Ruiz was able to grab the gun's clip – a move he says likely saved his life.

"If he got the clip, I'm pretty he probably would have kept shooting," Ruiz said.

De Mar asked Ruiz how his life has changed since the day it all happened.

"I can't walk. I can't drive my car. I can't see my kids, you know?" Ruiz said. "It's affected me a lot."

Ruiz also can't work. He is in a rehab facility, and has not been home since the shooting. His attorney, Andrew Cobb, is now pursuing a worker's compensation claim.

When asked what is keeping him going, Ruiz said, "My family – I mean, I've got to pull through for my family."

Ruiz said he was contacted this week by Chicago Police and was told that detectives have identified a person of interest. Chicago Police say at this time, nobody is in custody.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Ruiz's recovery.