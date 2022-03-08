The Roots, Mitski, The National to headline 2022 Pitchfork Musical Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Roots, Mitski and The National will be among the headliners when Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Chicago's Union Park this July.

The three-day festival will take place Friday - Sunday, July 15- 17.

The Pitchfork Music Festival lineup Pitchfork

Pitchfork organizers say they take pride in showcasing what they call "the best up-and-coming music from around the world." This year's headliners include legendary artists like The Roots, Mitski and The National.

"This year's lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation," editor-in-chief of Pitchfork Puja Patel said in a statement.

Featuring a diverse array of vendors, Pitchfork says its goal is to support local Chicago businesses while promoting local arts and food communities.

Pitchfork organizers say they will remain in close contact with city officials and adhere to COVID-19 protocols as regulations evolve.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Central Time. To purchase tickets click here.

