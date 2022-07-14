Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pitchfork Music Festival kicks off Friday in Union Park.

The National, The Roots and Mitski are among the headliners performing this weekend. A full lineup with performance times is available on the Pitchfork website. 

The festival runs through Sunday and gates open at noon each day. 

You need an ID and ticket to enter. You can buy tickets online here. 

