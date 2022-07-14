CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pitchfork Music Festival kicks off Friday in Union Park.

The National, The Roots and Mitski are among the headliners performing this weekend. A full lineup with performance times is available on the Pitchfork website.

Two weeks until #P4kFest! 💫



Get your tickets today → https://t.co/5sfRK9sPcQ pic.twitter.com/VRiUe3WB20 — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) July 1, 2022

The festival runs through Sunday and gates open at noon each day.

You need an ID and ticket to enter. You can buy tickets online here.