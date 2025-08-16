Seiya Suzuki hits a tiebreaking single as the Cubs edge the Pirates 3-1

Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Saturday for a sorely needed victory.

Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff single against Evan Sisk (0-1) and stole second before coming home on Suzuki's grounder into center field. Nico Hoerner tacked on a two-out RBI double following an intentional walk to Ian Happ.

Chicago (69-53) had dropped four of five, including a 3-2 loss in the series opener on Friday.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga pitched seven innings of three-hit ball. Andrew Kittredge (3-3) got three outs before Brad Keller handled the ninth for his first save.

Tommy Pham homered for Pittsburgh (52-72), which lost for the sixth time in seven games.



