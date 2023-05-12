Watch CBS News
Local News

Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village
Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new space for migrants is coming together in Little Village.

Workers were clearing equipment out of a building at Piotrowski Park.

Around 200 migrants will be housed here temporarily, as the city works to find a more permanent place for them. They'll be coming from other places around the city, like police stations.

"The fact is we need to be opening these respite centers and shelters as soon as possible. The day we open this shelter is the day it's overcrowded," said 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Lopez.

The new respite center includes showers and books for children. It's set to open on Saturday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.