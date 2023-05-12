Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village

Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village

Piotrowski Park opens Saturday for migrant shelter in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new space for migrants is coming together in Little Village.

Workers were clearing equipment out of a building at Piotrowski Park.

Around 200 migrants will be housed here temporarily, as the city works to find a more permanent place for them. They'll be coming from other places around the city, like police stations.

"The fact is we need to be opening these respite centers and shelters as soon as possible. The day we open this shelter is the day it's overcrowded," said 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Lopez.

The new respite center includes showers and books for children. It's set to open on Saturday.